БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Поскъпването на синя и зелена зона в София няма да е от утре
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Заместник-омбудсманът Мария Филипова е готова да стане...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
След 5 часа бурни дебати: Парламентът прие на първо...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Отменят грипната епидемия в Бургаска област
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Върховният административен съд реши да върне поскъпването...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Велислава Делчева отказа да е служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
"Времето изтича!" - Тръмп с ултиматум към Иран,...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
1438 евро е необходимият месечен доход за издръжка на...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
"Лукойл" се е съгласил да продаде...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, има множество...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Parliament Backs at First Reading the Limits on Polling Stations Outside EU

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
EN
Запази
часа бурни дебати парламентът прие първо четене ограничат секциите държави извън
Снимка: БТА

Bulgaria’s Parliament on January 29 approved at first reading a proposal by Vazrazhdane party to reduce the number of polling stations in countries outside the European Union to 20. At the same time, MPs rejected a proposal by the 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) alliance to restore the full functionality of voting machines by reinstating the machine-generated protocol.

The debates on the amendments to the electoral legislation were marked by scandals, insults, sanctions and repeated interruptions of the plenary sitting.

More than five and a half hours of heated arguments unfolded in the plenary chamber. The sitting was interrupted seven times, twice in order to calm tensions and prevent physical clashes, both between parliamentary groups and between individual MPs. Six personal sanctions were imposed by the Speaker, Raya Nazaryan, including the temporary removal of one MP from the chamber.

Support for the amendment by Revival sparked rebukes from the other opposition parties and doubts about whom it supported.

Support for the proposal by Vazrazhdane prompted sharp criticism from other opposition parties and raised suspicions about whose interests were being served.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Vazrazhdane, said:
“You cannot claim to be fighting for fair elections in Bulgaria while allowing blatant, large-scale electoral fraud in Turkey. Forty-eight thousand people voted in Turkey at the latest election. In all other non-EU countries combined, the total was 33,000.”

Nadezhda Yordanova, WCC–DB, responded:
“What you are doing is a treacherous deal in someone’s private interest. In Turkey, for example, 71.54% of voters did not support ‘MRF - New Beginning’. In other words, Peevski gives the orders and you carry them out.”

Radostin Vasilev, leader of MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour), said:
“Have you sold youselves? There is no logic. Once again, Vazrazhdane will pass a bill with the support of GERB. What you are doing helps Peevski against Dogan.”

Yuliana Mateeva of Velichie added:
“Today is a sad day for the Bulgarian parliament, because one party wants to deprive thousands of Bulgarian citizens abroad of their right to vote.”

From GERB, MPs recalled that they had consistently supported limits on polling stations abroad and criticised WCC–DB.

Alexander Ivanov, GERB–UDF, said:
“In 2016, the GERB parliamentary group supported such a bill, and we will do so again now. Let us also remind everyone that for 21 years it was you, together with the MRF, who removed this restriction.”

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms party described the proposal as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Pavlin Naydenov, ARF, said:
“How are we to explain this to nearly one million Bulgarian citizens living in North America? That they must travel for dozens of hours and waste time just to vote? Or is this a way of punishing them?”

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) was divided on the issue.

Natalia Kiselova, BSP – United Left, said:
“The debate has become unparliamentary. It has raised ghosts that should not be let out of the bottle.”


Clashes over voting machines

The tensions continued during the discussion of PP–DB’s proposal to restore the machine protocol and machine-based vote counting.

Toshko Yordanov, There Is Such a People (TISP), said:
“Ask Ivo Mirchev what he said about these machines before they were introduced and about concerns over the software. If you truly wanted fair elections, you would have supported our proposal for scanning machines.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, WCC–DB, replied:
“Bring the machines out. Bring those who claim they can hack them and let them show us how. They cannot, they cannot, they cannot.”

Georgi Krastev, GERB–UDF, said:
“We have no problem. GERB–UDF has won elections both with machines and with paper ballots. We are not afraid. But introducing 100% machine voting will not solve the problem of trust or corporate voting.”

The turmoil in the chamber continued, culminating in the removal of MP Manol Peykov after he poured water over a parliamentary usher who was trying to restore order.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
1
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, има множество предишни нарушения
2
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, има множество предишни...
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
3
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
1438 евро е необходимият месечен доход за издръжка на живота на тричленно семейство
4
1438 евро е необходимият месечен доход за издръжка на живота на...
КЗП напомня: От 1 февруари не можем да плащаме в левове, а само в евро
5
КЗП напомня: От 1 февруари не можем да плащаме в левове, а само в евро
Консултациите за служебен премиер продължават
6
Консултациите за служебен премиер продължават

Най-четени

Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
1
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
2
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
3
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен бряг Цветан Костадинов (СНИМКИ)
4
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
5
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Politics

Parliament Approves Investment Project for Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Systems
Parliament Approves Investment Project for Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Systems
Parliament in Turmoil Over Proposal to Limit Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries Parliament in Turmoil Over Proposal to Limit Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Deputy Ombudsman Signals Readiness to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister, Says Decision Rests with President Deputy Ombudsman Signals Readiness to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister, Says Decision Rests with President
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Ombudsman Has No Place in the Executive Power, Says Velislava Delcheva After Talks with President Iliana Iotova on Appointing Cataker Government Ombudsman Has No Place in the Executive Power, Says Velislava Delcheva After Talks with President Iliana Iotova on Appointing Cataker Government
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
'We Need Three Times as Many Nurses', Outgoing Education Minister Says 'We Need Three Times as Many Nurses', Outgoing Education Minister Says
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
Parliament Closes Anti-Corruption Commission Parliament Closes Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Абсурдно: Три месеца човек с увреждане не може да подмени протезата си заради отказ от Здравната каса
Абсурдно: Три месеца човек с увреждане не може да подмени протезата...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Изкривена реалност: Все по-честно стари снимки и клипове се представят за актуални Изкривена реалност: Все по-честно стари снимки и клипове се представят за актуални
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Издръжката у нас: България е в челната тройка в Европа по високи цени на храните Издръжката у нас: България е в челната тройка в Европа по високи цени на храните
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Президентът Йотова получи съгласието на още един от възможните кандидати за служебен премиер Президентът Йотова получи съгласието на още един от възможните кандидати за служебен премиер
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Атанас Зафиров няма да участва в листите за предстоящия вот
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Кога повредените банкноти ще бъдат изземани, а не заменяни?
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Регионални
АПИ отговори имало ли е "черен лед" на пътя край Телиш...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
ЕС включи Иранската революционна гвардия в списъка си в...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ