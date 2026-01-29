Parliament in Turmoil Over Proposal to Limit Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries

The Bulgarian Parliament was engulfed in heated debates after 'Vazrazhdane' party introduced an extraordinary agenda item proposing to amend the Electoral Code to limit polling stations in non-EU countries to just 20. The move sparked accusations from the opposition that “Vazrazhdane” is collaborating with the ruling parties.

Meanwhile, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) suggested restoring the full functionality of voting machines instead of using them solely as printers.

Tensions ran high from the start of the plenary sitting, following yesterday’s extraordinary meeting of the Legal Committee, where “Vazrazhdane” had reopened the Electoral Code specifically to propose restricting overseas polling. Nadеzhda Yordanova of 'We Continue the chage - Democratc Bulgaria' issued a fiery statement calling on the party to withdraw the proposal.

A similar request came from MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), but the agenda item was approved for discussion. This immediately triggered further reactions from WCC-DB, with Asen Vasilev calling for a 20-minute break. Additional breaks brought the total to four as debates escalated into mutual accusations, insults, and heated confrontations among MPs from different groups.

Sanctions were also imposed. “Vazrazhdane” leader Kostadin Kostadinov was first reprimanded for interrupting a statement by a representative of “Velichie”. Later, MPs Kliment Shopov (“Vazrazhdane”) and Radostin Vasilev (MECH) were sanctioned for personal remarks regarding colleagues’ appearances.

Kostadin Kostadinov, Vazrazhdane: “We believe Bulgaria’s national security is at risk. We are restoring normality to the electoral process. You cannot claim to fight for fair elections in Bulgaria while allowing mass electoral fraud in Turkey. The numbers speak for themselves: 48,000 people voted in Turkey in the last elections, while only 35,000 voted in all other non-EU countries combined. It is strange that those who claim to fight Peevski’s influence oppose a perfectly lawful and reasonable measure.”

Nadezhda Yordanova, WCC-DB: “What you are doing is a treacherous deal in someone’s private interest. These amendments only serve to punish Bulgarian citizens who hold opinions different from yours. In Turkey, for example, 71.54% of voters did not support ‘MRF-New Beginning'. That is what you do - Peevski orders, you act..” Alexander Ivanov, GERB–UDF: “In 2016, GERB supported a similar law limiting polling stations abroad. In 2021, your group, with MRF, repealed this limit. I remember Hristo Ivanov actively participating in the debate, speaking with MRF colleagues, hiding in corners. Then, you removed the restriction.” Pavlin Naydenov, Alliance for Rights and Freedoms: “How do we respond to nearly one million Bulgarians living in North America? Are we telling them to travel tens of hours just to vote, or is this a way to punish them? Don’t forget, they contribute over 10 billion leva to the Bulgarian economy.” Hristo Rastashki, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour): “Blocking tens of thousands of Bulgarian citizens outside the EU from voting is unacceptable. I urge ‘Vazrazhdane’ not to embarrass themselves and to withdraw the bill.” Yuliana Mateeva, Velichie: “Today is a sad day for the Bulgarian Parliament, as one party seeks to strip thousands of Bulgarian citizens abroad of their active electoral rights.”

The debate highlights deep divisions over overseas voting rights and the balance between electoral integrity and accessibility for Bulgarians living outside the EU.