БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за задържания българин от Израел:...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Българин, част от хуманитарната флотилия за Газа, е сред...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Society Has a Duty to Ensure the Well-Being of the Elderly, Says Parliament Speaker on International Day of Older Persons

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази

We need to make extra efforts to ensure their lives, health and peaceful old age, says Speaker of Parliament

наталия киселова коалицията тръстиката огъва пречупва
Снимка: BTA

Bulgarian society has a moral and social duty to ensure the well-being of the elderly by providing for their lives, health, and peaceful old age, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, said in a message marking the International Day of Older Persons – 1 October, the Parliament’s press office announced.

“Let us preserve our values and teach young people to love and respect their elders; let us draw upon their wisdom and genuine human warmth,” the Speaker urged.

Kiselova emphasised that the care provided by the state and society cannot replace the kind word, understanding and respect for personal dignity which are owed to older people.

The Speaker of Parliament wished Bulgaria’s elderly good health, the joy of what they have built, and happy years in retirement.

“I assure you that the challenges you face every day are, and will remain, an important part of Parliament’s agenda, and MPs will approach them with care, understanding and goodwill. We thank you for your wisdom, patience and understanding,” Kiselova added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически, психически и сексуално на 4-годишно дете
1
Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически,...
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна инспекция"
2
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна...
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце Делчев"
3
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце...
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин настоява за максимална присъда за шофьора на АТВ-то
4
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин...
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се похвалят на приятели
5
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се...
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май (МЕМЕТА)
6
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
5
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Politics

PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Be Active in Building a "Wall Against Drones" on the Eastern Flank of the EU and NATO
PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Be Active in Building a "Wall Against Drones" on the Eastern Flank of the EU and NATO
Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Have Significant Untapped Potential for Economic Partnership Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Have Significant Untapped Potential for Economic Partnership
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Bulgaria Presented Its Vision for Energy Security at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Saudi Arabia Bulgaria Presented Its Vision for Energy Security at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Saudi Arabia
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: It Is Our Duty to Ensure Dignified Incomes and Quality Care for the Elderly PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: It Is Our Duty to Ensure Dignified Incomes and Quality Care for the Elderly
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Bulgaria and Jordan Strengthen Their Security and Economic Partnership Bulgaria and Jordan Strengthen Their Security and Economic Partnership
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства
ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
"Спрете геноцида в Газа": Какво призова задържаният от Израел българин и как реагираха българските власти? (ОБЗОР) "Спрете геноцида в Газа": Какво призова задържаният от Израел българин и как реагираха българските власти? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
В планините вали сняг, шофьорите да бъдат внимателни (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата във Варна поема разследването за предполагаемо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Срина се системата за проверка на глоби в КАТ
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ