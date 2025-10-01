Bulgarian Society Has a Duty to Ensure the Well-Being of the Elderly, Says Parliament Speaker on International Day of Older Persons

Bulgarian society has a moral and social duty to ensure the well-being of the elderly by providing for their lives, health, and peaceful old age, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, said in a message marking the International Day of Older Persons – 1 October, the Parliament’s press office announced.

“Let us preserve our values and teach young people to love and respect their elders; let us draw upon their wisdom and genuine human warmth,” the Speaker urged.

Kiselova emphasised that the care provided by the state and society cannot replace the kind word, understanding and respect for personal dignity which are owed to older people.

The Speaker of Parliament wished Bulgaria’s elderly good health, the joy of what they have built, and happy years in retirement.