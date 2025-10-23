Bulgarians Will Now Be Able to Travel Visa-Free to Vietnam

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, have signed a joint declaration to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

To Lam is in Bulgaria on an official visit at the invitation of President Radev, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sofia and Hanoi.

President Radev described Vietnam as not only a key partner in Southeast Asia, but also a country with which Bulgaria shares long-standing ties of friendship and a tradition of close political dialogue.

To Lam announced that, as of this year, Bulgarian citizens will be able to travel to Vietnam visa-free for up to 45 days for tourism purposes. He also urged Bulgaria to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese nationals wishing to visit the country.

Commenting on the newly signed declaration, President Radev said: “This act crowns the joint efforts of our two nations over decades to deepen and expand our fruitful cooperation. The declaration we are adopting today represents Bulgaria’s contribution to Vietnam’s active engagement and its pursuit of a strategic partnership with the European Union.”