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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge

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Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
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The transport industry seeks subsidies from the state

повишиха цените билетите пловдив софия заради цените горивата

Ticket prices for intercity bus services in the district of Plovdiv are rising due to the ongoing fuel crisis, with fares for trips to Sofia increasing by as much as 25%. Transport operators have called for government subsidies, warning that the sector is under severe pressure. They are due to meet the transport minister and the caretaker Prime Minister later today, March 25.

The increase in fares is driven by rising diesel prices. The company owned by Petko Angelov is among those operating routes to Sofia.

Petko Angelov, owner of a transport company: “Our ticket used to cost €7.50; now it is €9.20. A colleague’s fare was €8.50 and is now also €9.20. We held prices for a year to make things easier for passengers, but with rising fuel costs we no longer have a choice.”

Despite the higher fares, passengers say travel remains essential.

Svetla Radkova: “I paid €9.20 to Sofia. Is it expensive? Compared to fuel prices, everything has gone up. Since the euro was introduced, prices have increased across the board. Will this make me travel less? No — if it’s necessary, we have to travel.”

Ticket prices to many villages around Plovdiv have also risen by around €0.50.

A passenger travelling from the village of Ustina said the fare had increased to €2.10.

Passengers arriving in Plovdiv from Haskovo and Pazardzhik were also surprised by the new prices.

Kichka Boneva: “It was €8 today. Yesterday it was €7 — that’s quite a jump of €1 overnight. If increases continue this quickly, I don’t know what will happen.”

Kristina Smolyanska added: “For people who don’t travel often, it may be manageable once, but regular travellers will really feel the price increases.”

Transport operators are calling for state support.

Petko Angelov said: “All transport companies — not just buses or lorries — should receive subsidies based on fuel consumption from the previous month. If the crisis deepens, as it did during Covid, we will also request a postponement of leasing payments.”

Talks are also planned with Plovdiv Municipality over additional funding for fuel costs in public transport, in order to avoid raising the current city ticket price of €0.50.

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