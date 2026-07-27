Bus Involved In Crash on Sofia’s Tsarigradsko Shose Towed Away, Traffic Restored

The bus that crashed earlier today, July 27, on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard in Sofia has been removed from the scene. Traffic has been restored in both directions, Sofia Municipality announced.

Earlier today, a bus operating on route No. 204 broke through the safety barrier on the bridge above Aviation Square while travelling towards the city centre and entered the opposite lane.

The incident occurred after the Pliska bus stop in the direction of Sofia’s exit.

The bus crossed the remaining traffic lanes, tore through the barrier and entered the oncoming lane, where it hit another safety barrier.

The driver of the bus involved in the crash has four previous fines for speeding.

Five people were injured in the incident, with four of them taken to hospitals in Sofia.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT