БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Учебен или присъствен ще е 20 април?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Активираха мярката за компенсации за високите цени на...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
"Мяра": Българите виждат реална заплаха от...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Business Calls for Support Becasue of High Fuel Prices

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Fuel prices - for third day average diesel price is 1.60 euro per litre

румъния ограничават износа горива месеца

There is sufficient fuel on the market and no panic, according to Andrey Delchev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association, speaking on BNT on March 25. However, he warned that if the derogation allowing the Burgas refinery to operate, set to expire on 29 April, is not extended, the facility could be forced to stop working.

The National Revenue Agency (NAP) reported that diesel prices at petrol stations have reached €1.60 per litre for three consecutive days, while petrol remains lower at €1.43 per litre.

The government has activated its measure following a rise in fuel prices at petrol stations, with diesel now exceeding €1.60 per litre.

The Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association told BNT that there is sufficient fuel supply and no market panic. However, prices are climbing because oil is traded on the stock exchange; when its price increases there, refineries correspondingly pay more.

The association urged that neither price caps nor profit limits be imposed, calling on the government instead to consider compensatory measures for businesses.

The Energy Chamber's comment was along these lines.

Despite the recent increase in fuel prices, there is no shortage of supply, according to Andrey Delchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association.

Speaking to BNT, Delchev said: “There really is no panic on the market — you can see there are no queues at petrol stations. Mr. Spetsov, the special manager of Lukoil, made a serious statement confirming that there is sufficient crude oil. The refinery is capable of production and has secured supplies through April, meaning deliveries will continue uninterrupted.

“At the same time, the refinery purchases crude at the prices dictated by the international market, which are currently rising. Consequently, as the refinery produces fuel, the retail prices reflect these higher input costs. It simply cannot be otherwise.”

He also urged the caretaker cabinet to urgently renegotiate the derogation for the refinery’s operations.

Andrey Delchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association: “If the derogation, which I believe runs until 29 April, is not extended, the refinery would face serious problems and, in my view, would have to stop, which would be difficult for the market.”

Delchev warned against attempts to impose price caps.

Andrey Delchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association: “This was actually the more important point: the state should not slide into imposing maximum prices or profit limits, because in our view this is the wrong measure. Some countries do it. Bulgaria has gone in a different direction. I believe the correct approach is to provide compensation to those in energy poverty.”

Delchev also called for compensation for businesses.

Andrey Delchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association: “The issue is that, so far, we do not see measures to support businesses, which is a problem. Some of the organisations in the transport sector — there are quite a few — have reacted and requested that the government provide compensation similar to that given for electricity. So far, the government has not responded.”

In BNT’s podcast Business.BG, the chairman of the Energy Chamber called for any business support to be differentiated.

Valentin Kolev, chairman of the board of the Bulgarian Branch Chamber of Energy: “In my opinion, the measures should be linked to compensation, but these compensations should again be diversified. They should not be the same for all types of production.”

Besides the transport sector, the most affected by the price spikes are district heating companies, heavy industry, and nitrogen fertiliser plants.

.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Концерт от турне за над 250 000 евро на Иво Аръков в Париж пред почти празна зала
1
Концерт от турне за над 250 000 евро на Иво Аръков в Париж пред...
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
Берое се наложи над ЦСКА и изравни четвъртфиналната серия
3
Берое се наложи над ЦСКА и изравни четвъртфиналната серия
Празнуваме Благовещение
4
Празнуваме Благовещение
Войната в Близкия изток: Твърдения за посредници между САЩ и Иран
5
Войната в Близкия изток: Твърдения за посредници между САЩ и Иран
Планират връщането на Малена Замфирова в България
6
Планират връщането на Малена Замфирова в България

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
4
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
5
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
6
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София

More from: Economy

Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge
Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge
Utilities Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Potential for Sharp Increases in Gas, Heating and Electricity Prices from July Utilities Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Potential for Sharp Increases in Gas, Heating and Electricity Prices from July
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Fiscal Council Analysis: Bulgaria Could Raise Cash Payment Limit to €10,000 Fiscal Council Analysis: Bulgaria Could Raise Cash Payment Limit to €10,000
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Gas Price: Bulgargaz Proposes 5% Increase in April Gas Price: Bulgargaz Proposes 5% Increase in April
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EC Urges EU Countries to Start Ffilling Their Gas Storage Facilities Earlier Than Usual EC Urges EU Countries to Start Ffilling Their Gas Storage Facilities Earlier Than Usual
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе мярката за компенсации
Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища? Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Регионалният министър: Резултатите от анализа на финансовото...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
С 25% се повишиха цените на билетите от Пловдив до София заради...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
САЩ изпратили на Иран мирен план от 15 точки, Техеран: Тръмп...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Учебен или присъствен ще е 20 април?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ