БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен...
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Finance Minister to Table Budget 2025 Extension in Parliament Within Days

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
EN
Запази
служебният финансов министър внесе дни удължителното действие бюджет 2025
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The cost of the standard consumer basket has dropped by €1 over the past week to €57, according to the Coordination Centre for the Introduction of the Single European Currency.

Caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski said the interests of citizens would be protected by oversight bodies and confirmed that the government would shortly submit legislation to extend the operation of the 2025 budget to the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

He added that the planned 5% inflation-linked pay rise for public-sector employees would remain in place under the current law, noting that many ministries, agencies and municipalities have yet to implement the increase, despite it applying retroactively from 1 January. He urged institutional leaders to proceed with the rises without delay.

Photos by BTA

Klisurski stressed that the caretaker government remained firmly committed to ensuring the smooth introduction of the euro.

He also called on executive bodies — including the National Revenue Agency and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency — to maintain effective and targeted inspections. Checks and penalties, he said, should be precise where problems exist, rather than burdensome where they do not.

Georgi Klisurski, caretaker Finance Minister:

“To colleagues in the executive authorities — including the National Revenue Agency, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and others — we will continue to expect actions from you, as before, that are effective and appropriate. We expect inspections to proceed at full strength, not only in terms of quantity but also of quality. Checks and penalties must be precise where problems exist, and not burdensome or unnecessary where they do not.

To colleagues in the independent regulators — the Bulgarian National Bank, the Consumer Protection Commission and the Commission for Protection of Competition — I cannot, of course, instruct you by law, but the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria expects from you the same high standard of work. In fact, it is not the government that expects it — citizens do.

The introduction of the euro is a process in which the state will protect citizens. The caretaker government will work tirelessly, together with the regulators, to ensure that the process of adopting the euro is successful and beneficial for all Bulgarian citizens.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Ivanov, head of the Coordination Centre under the euro adoption mechanism, said the basket covering 27 basic food products now stood at €57, down from €58 a week earlier. A year ago at the same time, it had been €52.

Ivanov also reported that, as of 23 February, more than 86% of lev banknotes had been withdrawn from circulation, with roughly 4.4 billion leva still held by citizens.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла вода трябва да са с дистанционно отчитане
1
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла...
Мъж загина, а други двама са ранени при катастрофа на АМ "Марица"
2
Мъж загина, а други двама са ранени при катастрофа на АМ...
Гледайте пряко от "Арена ди Верона" церемонията по закриване на Зимните олимпийски игри по БНТ
3
Гледайте пряко от "Арена ди Верона" церемонията по...
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии влизат в парламента, още две са с реален шанс
4
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии...
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
5
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
От специалните ни пратеници в Киев: След трите срещи САЩ – Украйна – Русия мирът не изглежда по-близо
6
От специалните ни пратеници в Киев: След трите срещи САЩ –...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
3
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
5
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
6
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...

More from: Politics

The Early Elections: Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov Held First Meeting with the Central Election Commission
The Early Elections: Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov Held First Meeting with the Central Election Commission
President Iotova Signs Decree Relieving Stoil Tsitselkov as Deputy Prime Minister President Iotova Signs Decree Relieving Stoil Tsitselkov as Deputy Prime Minister
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС удължителното действие на Бюджет 2025
Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС удължителното...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
ЦИК ще пита ЕК за забраната на Цицелков да наблюдава избори ЦИК ще пита ЕК за забраната на Цицелков да наблюдава избори
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Министър Околийски възстановява д-р Благомир Здравков начело на детската болница Министър Околийски възстановява д-р Благомир Здравков начело на детската болница
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Гръдна аневризма е причината за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж, загинал на плувен турнир в Бургас Гръдна аневризма е причината за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж, загинал на плувен турнир в Бургас
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Задържаха мъж с фалшива банкнота от 200 евро в казино в Сливен
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Дебора": Георги Георгиев поиска отвод на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Красота в действие: Зимните олимпийски игри Милано–Кортина...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ