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Caretaker Government Adopts National Tuberculosis Prevention Programme 2026–2030

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The Council of Ministers on April 16 adopted the National Programme for Tuberculosis Prevention in the Republic of Bulgaria for 2026–2030, the caretaker government press office said.

The aim of the programme is to ensure the provision of services for early diagnosis of tuberculosis, screening among risk groups and other vulnerable individuals or those in vulnerable situations, treatment of all people with tuberculosis, including drug-resistant and latent forms of the disease, prevention of infection, as well as the implementation of information campaigns.

The national programme continues key activities carried out over four previous programme periods: 2007–2011, 2012–2015, 2017–2020, and 2021–2025. Its main focus is the reduction of tuberculosis incidence and mortality, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) End TB Strategy to 2035, the WHO European Region action plan to reduce tuberculosis by 2030, as well as national health priorities set out in the National Health Strategy 2030.

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