Caretaker Government Approves Derogations for Deliveries of Original Parts for Kozloduy NPP from Russia Under 10 Procedures

At its meeting today, March 25, the Council of Ministers approved derogations for the delivery of original parts from the Russian Federation under 10 procedures related to the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. This was announced to journalists by caretaker Energy Minister, Traycho Traykov, after the meeting of the caretaker government.

He explained that the decision was prompted by problems with membrane devices in the plant’s sixth unit, which, according to him, had persisted for months. He specified that after the most recent repair, the unit is now operating at full capacity without issues, but the measures have been taken to prevent a recurrence of similar situations in the future.

The minister added that, in connection with the membrane issues, a commission has been established to carry out a full investigation into the procedural and technical causes of the problems. According to him, the incident did not endanger public health or the safety of the plant, but it led to significant economic losses due to underproduction of electricity. The results of the commission’s work are expected shortly and will be made public, the minister said.