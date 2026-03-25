БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Учебен или присъствен ще е 20 април?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Активираха мярката за компенсации за високите цени на...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
"Мяра": Българите виждат реална заплаха от...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Government Approves Derogations for Deliveries of Original Parts for Kozloduy NPP from Russia Under 10 Procedures

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
трайчо трайков одобри дерогации доставки процедури оригинални части аец козлодуй русия

At its meeting today, March 25, the Council of Ministers approved derogations for the delivery of original parts from the Russian Federation under 10 procedures related to the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. This was announced to journalists by caretaker Energy Minister, Traycho Traykov, after the meeting of the caretaker government.

He explained that the decision was prompted by problems with membrane devices in the plant’s sixth unit, which, according to him, had persisted for months. He specified that after the most recent repair, the unit is now operating at full capacity without issues, but the measures have been taken to prevent a recurrence of similar situations in the future.

The minister added that, in connection with the membrane issues, a commission has been established to carry out a full investigation into the procedural and technical causes of the problems. According to him, the incident did not endanger public health or the safety of the plant, but it led to significant economic losses due to underproduction of electricity. The results of the commission’s work are expected shortly and will be made public, the minister said.

“The decision of the Council of Ministers is now in place so that deliveries and repairs can be carried out in a planned and orderly manner,” Traykov added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Концерт от турне за над 250 000 евро на Иво Аръков в Париж пред почти празна зала
1
Концерт от турне за над 250 000 евро на Иво Аръков в Париж пред...
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
Берое се наложи над ЦСКА и изравни четвъртфиналната серия
3
Берое се наложи над ЦСКА и изравни четвъртфиналната серия
Празнуваме Благовещение
4
Празнуваме Благовещение
Войната в Близкия изток: Твърдения за посредници между САЩ и Иран
5
Войната в Близкия изток: Твърдения за посредници между САЩ и Иран
През уикенда предстои нова валежна обстановка
6
През уикенда предстои нова валежна обстановка

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
4
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
5
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
6
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София

More from: Economy

Business Calls for Support Becasue of High Fuel Prices
Business Calls for Support Becasue of High Fuel Prices
Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge Bus Fares from Plovdiv to Sofia Rise by 25% Amid Fuel Price Surge
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Utilities Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Potential for Sharp Increases in Gas, Heating and Electricity Prices from July Utilities Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Potential for Sharp Increases in Gas, Heating and Electricity Prices from July
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Fiscal Council Analysis: Bulgaria Could Raise Cash Payment Limit to €10,000 Fiscal Council Analysis: Bulgaria Could Raise Cash Payment Limit to €10,000
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Gas Price: Bulgargaz Proposes 5% Increase in April Gas Price: Bulgargaz Proposes 5% Increase in April
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Continue to Rise
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе мярката за компенсации
Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища? Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Войната в Близкия изток: Предложение и контрапредложение за мир Войната в Близкия изток: Предложение и контрапредложение за мир
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
САЩ и Канада
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Регионалният министър: Резултатите от анализа на финансовото...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
С 25% се повишиха цените на билетите от Пловдив до София заради...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Спомен за Леда Тасева: Навършват се 100 години от рождението на...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ