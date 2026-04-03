Caretaker Minister of Finance: Gas and Diesel Prices Up By Over 20%, More Measures for Transport Sector Under Rview

At a business breakfast in Sofia titled “Economic Perspectives for Bulgaria in 2026,” experts discussed inflation, economic challenges, and fiscal policy. The event brought together economists, Dimitar Radev, and Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski.

Participants examined government policies and regulations shaping the business environment, as well as the impact of global trends on Bulgaria’s economy.

Participants discussed the government policies and regulations that will shape the business environment, as well as the challenges facing Bulgaria's economy this year and the impact of key global trends.

According to Governor Radev, economic growth in Bulgaria could slow to around 3% this year, while inflation may rise to about 3.7%, mainly due to higher energy prices and persistent domestic price pressures, especially in the services sector.

He also noted that the war in the Middle East has significantly changed the outlook for Europe and Bulgaria.

He emphasised that reducing administrative burden, improving institutional efficiency, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring predictable regulation have a direct economic impact.

Caretaker Finance Minister Klisurski highlighted measures to address the impact of the Middle East conflict, prioritising support for vulnerable citizens and households.

Georgi Klisurski, Minister of Finance: "We are using for the first time the NRA database, which collects income from all possible sources - not only from employment contracts, but also from pensions, social benefits or other income."

Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski also addressed the transport sector, which is suffering from higher fuel prices.

He noted that gas and diesel prices have risen by more than 20% over the past month. The government is considering additional measures for the sector, including a €25 million state aid package, which has not yet been submitted to the European Commission and is expected to help transport companies reduce costs during the current crisis.

According to him, another appropriate measure would be to postpone the planned increase in toll fees from 1 April to 1 July.

Photos by BTA