БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Осъдиха на 10 години затвор шофьора, убил семейство на...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
4 години война: Украйна отбелязва годишнина от инвазията...
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Minister of Interior: Last Night I Was Informed by the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime that the Prosecutor's Office Ordered Preliminary Check Against Me

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:37 мин.
EN
Запази
емил дечев оглави мвр направим всичко възможно изпълним своя дял отговорността провеждане честни избори

Last night I was informed by the leadership of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime that the Prosecutor's Office has ordered a preliminary check against me, caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, said in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio on February 24. He assured that he is ready to provide full co-operation to colleagues from the anti-organised crime directorate.

“We are witnessing the panicked moves of a system that senses its end,” the minister added.

“A script has appeared in the Prosecutor's Office from the chief scriptwriters of the former show of Slavi Trifonov, in the form of a complaint. Instead of seeking the objective truth in the ‘Petrohan–Okolchitsa’ case, in the attack on the mayor of Bistritsa, and in all the unsolved and uninvestigated crimes in the country, the prosecution has launched a panicked attack against me as Interior Minister,” Dechev added.

The caretaker minister denied that any pressure had been exerted on the investigations into the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” cases.

“It is true that I met a colleague working on the Petrohan case. The only reason was to familiarise myself with it as quickly as possible. We had a coffee and then went our separate ways. There are people who want to make something spectacular out of this case. As head of the ministry, I have the right to familiarise myself with everything happening in the Ministry of Interior at any time. We have no days off. My task is to get up to speed as quickly as possible so that I can provide full support to colleagues.”

Yesterday, after the cabinet proposed replacing the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dechev called on journalists to help locate his deputy, Yavor Serafimov.

“The Deputy Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry disappeared yesterday. He did not inform me officially, nor did any other official from the ministry pass on information that he was in hospital,” he explained.

Mr Dechev said he had also spoken with the Chief Secretary.

Yesterday, after the cabinet suggested that he should be replaced, Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Dechev called on journalists to help track down his deputy Yavor Serafimov.

"The deputy chief secretary of the Interior Ministry disappeared yesterday. He did not inform me officially, nor did any other official in the ministry pass on the information that he was in hospital," he explained.

Emil Dechev explained that he had also spoken to the Chief Secretary.

"The conversation was almost entirely about the reasons that are in my proposal to issue a decree to release him. What I told him was related to the poor way the police worked in guarding the 26 November rally, when they failed to successfully isolate the provocateurs. This endangered the lives and health of both peaceful demonstrators and the police themselves and led to arson attacks.

In the Petrohan case, we saw neither the Chief Secretary nor the Deputy explain what the police were doing or, at least in general terms, what had happened. I am still not fully familiar with what occurred. I have the impression that everything possible is being done to prevent me from learning what happened and how the work was carried out.”

From today, the political cabinet of the Ministry of Interior will be joined by three new deputy ministers — Ivan Anchev, Kaloyan Kaloyanov and Kaloyan Miltenov, Dechev announced.

Georgi Kandev will begin work today as acting Deputy Chief Secretary, the minister added.

“I will not propose a permanent Chief Secretary," Dechev said.

“Regarding the regional police directors, we will do everything possible to ensure that people are in place who would not allow a second annulment of the forthcoming elections due to electoral manipulation, vote-buying or controlled voting. We will use information on high-risk polling stations. Where there have been problems, replacements are likely,” he added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ЕК в отговор до ЦИК: На Стоил Цицелков е наложена петгодишна забрана за участие в мисии за наблюдение на избори на ЕС
1
ЕК в отговор до ЦИК: На Стоил Цицелков е наложена петгодишна...
Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването на случая "Петрохан"?
2
Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването...
Няма пробойни по корпуса на потъналия риболовен кораб край Созопол
3
Няма пробойни по корпуса на потъналия риболовен кораб край Созопол
Паркинг за 400 места е изграден на мястото на бивше сметище в кв. "Факултета"
4
Паркинг за 400 места е изграден на мястото на бивше сметище в кв....
БНТ 3 излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
5
БНТ 3 излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
Облачно и с дъжд ще е времето утре
6
Облачно и с дъжд ще е времето утре

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
2
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
3
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
5
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
6
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Prosecutor's Office Seek Assistance from a US Agency and Europol over the 'Petrohan' Case
Bulgaria's Prosecutor's Office Seek Assistance from a US Agency and Europol over the 'Petrohan' Case
Prosecutor's Office Received Two Reports by Senior Officials of the Ministry of Interior Alleging Pressure by the Caretaker Minister of Interior Prosecutor's Office Received Two Reports by Senior Officials of the Ministry of Interior Alleging Pressure by the Caretaker Minister of Interior
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
European Commission Confirms Five-Year Election Observation Ban on Stoil Tsitselkov European Commission Confirms Five-Year Election Observation Ban on Stoil Tsitselkov
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Прокуратурата протестира изменените присъди по делото за убийство на Евгения
Прокуратурата протестира изменените присъди по делото за убийство...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Осъдиха на 10 години затвор шофьора, убил семейство на Околовръстното шосе в Пловдив Осъдиха на 10 години затвор шофьора, убил семейство на Околовръстното шосе в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата поиска съдействие от американска служба и Европол за случая "Петрохан" Прокуратурата поиска съдействие от американска служба и Европол за случая "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
"Искаме войната да свърши днес": Украйна отбелязва четири години от руската инвазия "Искаме войната да свърши днес": Украйна отбелязва четири години от руската инвазия
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
По света
В прокуратурата са постъпили два сигнала от високопоставени...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Правната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента върху промени в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
ЦИК започва да приема документи за регистрация на партии и коалиции...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова за войната в Украйна: Силно вярвам, че ще...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ