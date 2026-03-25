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Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: 'Corruption That Devours Road Repair Funds Is a Theft of Lives'

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Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
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The caretaker Prime Minister expects the caretaker Minister of Regional Development to report back on what is happening with the Road Agency inspection.

андрей гюров корупцията изяжда парите ремонти пътищата кражба живот
Снимка: БТА

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said that corruption siphoning funds intended for road maintenance is putting lives at risk, as he opened eh caretaker cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 25. He called on the caretaker Minister of Regional Development to report on the ongoing investigation into the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).

“Today, I must start with something unpleasant. Yesterday, I saw yet another statistic in which Bulgaria tops a negative ranking in the EU – the number of road fatalities. In a country with so many victims, if corruption is devouring funds meant for road repairs, this is not just theft of money, it is theft of life,” Gyurov said.

He demanded transparency on the use of road repair budgets. “I expect the Regional Development Minister to report on the RIA investigation. It must be clear to all Bulgarian citizens how funds allocated for road maintenance over four years were spent in just one year, and why protests are still taking place nationwide over the poor state of our roads – potholes and ruts – despite the money having been spent. Even Road Assistance has protested because funds in the Road Infrastructure Agency are being stolen rather than used for repairs.”

“Our government inherited a massive €500 million contract for guardrails, literally in the final hours before the change of power. The question is: if such funds have been poured into road repairs and maintenance for so many years, why are we still driving on roads with ruts, potholes, faded markings, crooked guardrails – roads that pose a real danger to life?

For us, the most pressing issue now is what happens when the winter season ends. How do we repair, maintain, and clear the roads when the funds are gone? How do we respond to emergencies when the money has been spent and the roads remain dangerous?

That is why I strongly call for clear information. I specifically urge the Ministry of Interior to investigate, swiftly, rigorously, and to the very end if any crimes have been committed, so that we can all understand what is happening within this agency.”

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