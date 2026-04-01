Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Government Will Continue to Act with Integrity Despite Attacks

The caretaker government will continue to act with integrity, responsibly and as a team – regardless of how many directions it is attacked from. This was stated by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov at the start of the regular weekly meeting of the caretaker cabinet on April 1. He noted that in recent days the caretaker government has been withstanding attacks that resemble part of a campaign, despite ministers not taking part in elections, having no parties and not nominating candidates.

“The attacks coincided curiously with investigations and arrests over vote-buying. They also coincided with the announcement of a comprehensive package of measures to halt rising prices. Measures which, this time, do not include helicopter money, but actions aimed at nipping inflation in its bud," the prime minister said.

"They also coincided with the revelation of a shared trip between the head of the prosecutor's office, the only one that can investigate corruption, and the man who has become a symbol of corruption in the justice system. Perhaps the coincidences and attacks are coincidental, but in these conditions our team continues to act consistently, transparently and within the law," Gyurov said.

“That is why I want to be clear – anti-inflation measures will be activated, the Ministry of Interior will ensure elections are conducted according to the rules, and the cafetaker Justice Minister will seek disciplinary accountability from magistrates who have chosen to act in concert with brokers of influence in the judiciary. Regardless of how many directions the attacks come from, saying: not you, not like this, not now – we will continue to work with integrity, responsibly and as a team,” Andrey Gyurov added.