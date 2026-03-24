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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Met with the Heads of EU Missions in Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
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Андрей Гюров се среща с ръководителите на мисии на ЕС в България
Снимка: Council of Ministers

Caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, met with the heads of European Union (EU) missions in Bulgaria at the invitation of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Council of Ministers said in a post on Facebook on March 24.

Gyurov briefed the EU representatives on the work of the caretaker government in organising the snap parliamentary elections on 19 April. He emphasised that ensuring a fair and transparent vote is the government’s top priority, applying a “zero tolerance” policy towards electoral violations so that every Bulgarian citizen can be confident that their vote will be lawfully counted.

He also highlighted actions taken to restore legality within the prosecution service and to curb practices associated with “parallel justice,” aiming to establish a transparent and independent judicial system.

The caretaker Prime Minister noted that the Parliament has approved an extended budget, and that the government is already preparing the framework for the 2026 budget.

The events in the Middle East and their impact on Bulgaria were also a topic of discussion. Gyurov said the government had to act swiftly to introduce measures mitigating the effects of rising global prices, which are also affecting the domestic market.

Key topics from the agenda of the most recent European Council meeeting were discussed, including the situation in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine, and the potential risk of increased migration pressure. The caretaker Prime Minister thanked Ambassador Kafkaridis for hosting the meeting and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s role as a stable and reliable partner in Europe.

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