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Caretaker PM Announces Record Number of Investigations and over Half a Million Euros Seized in Fight against Vote-Buying Ahead of Early Elections

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Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
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битка купения вот премиерът обяви рекорден брой разследвания конфискувани половин милион евро
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When we talk about elections in Bulgaria, everyone imagines notebooks with names, wads of money and people voting in line. For years the state pretended to be blind and powerless. This is what caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov said in a video published on his Facebook account.

"That time is over. I have given orders that every signal be examined carefully, every violation be prosecuted, and the results are indisputable," Gyurov says.

"At this point we have seized over half a million euros. The number of reports filed is 7 times more and the number of proceedings initiated and persons detained is 4 times more than in the previous elections. This is not just statistics. This is a clear sign that the citizens and the government are on the same side," the Prime Minister added.

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