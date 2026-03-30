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Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

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Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
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служебният премиер андрей гюров срещне украинския президент володимир зеленски

Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on March 30. He is accompanied by five ministers from the caretaker cabinet. Mr Gyurov is scheduled to meet the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, as well as representatives of the Bulgarian community.

Ukraine is the first country he has chosen to visit within the framework of bilateral relations. This is the first visit by a Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister to Kyiv since the start of the war more than four years ago.

As is customary, the Bulgarian delegation arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train. In addition to Mr Gyurov, the delegation includes caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and caretaker Energy Minister Traycho Traykov, as well as the caretaker Ministers of Transport and Education, Korman Ismailov and Sergey Ignatov.

The delegation began its visit by laying wreaths at the memorial wall dedicated to those who lost their lives defending Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian War. This was followed by a visit to one of the many buildings in Kyiv destroyed during the conflict—struck by a Russian missile.

A total of 25 people were killed in that building, including five children. All had initially taken shelter due to a drone threat and emerged once the air raid alert was lifted, only for a missile to strike shortly afterwards.

Mr Gyurov is due to hold a series of meetings in Kyiv later today, beginning with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, followed by talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Agreements are also expected to be signed.

Everything is kept in complete secrecy because of security measures. It is unclear what exactly will be signed and when, as well as the exact times of the meetings.

It is also expected that Andrei Gyurov and the Bulgarian delegation will visit the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, where they will meet with Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. There will also be meetings with the Bulgarian community in Ukraine - the largest Bulgarian diaspora outside Bulgaria.

Photos by Council of Ministers

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