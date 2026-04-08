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Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov: US–Iran Ceasefire Will Calm Markets and Prices

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Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
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Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has expressed hope that a ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be upheld, saying it could help stabilise international markets and ease pressure on prices.

Speaking at a meeting of the caretaker government’s task force monitoring prices of goods and fuels, Gyurov said he expects the reopening of transit through the Strait of Hormuz to further contribute to price stability.

He noted that the ceasefire had an immediate impact on global oil prices, which fell to around $94–95 per barrel.

“There is much talk of soaring prices and crises that, according to preliminary data, are not being confirmed. This does not mean that tensions are not building within the system. The task of the caretaker government is to ease that pressure before it is passed on to consumers,” he said.

The caretaker government plans to carry out weekly analyses of prices in the basic consumer basket to prevent unfair practices. According to the Consumer Protection Commission, there have been no sharp increases, and the overall rise remains limited.

“Prices rose in March compared with February in 40% of the 101 monitored groups of goods and services, while in 60% prices fell,” said Alexander Kolyachev, acting chair of the Consumer Protection Commission. He added that changes in fuel prices have not affected the goods and retail chains monitored by the Commission.

Caretaker Agriculture Minister Ivan Hristanov said he expects prices to fall this and next week, adding that supermarkets are likely to dispel claims of widespread price increases.

The National Revenue Agency reported that out of 800 petrol stations inspected, 48 had increased margins on all three types of fuel, while 88 had raised margins on petrol and diesel only. Further documentation is being reviewed, with possible sanctions to be considered in May under the law on euro introduction, in cases of unjustified price increases.

“The task force continues to analyse the measures already taken, which are not ‘helicopter money’ but targeted support for the most vulnerable groups of citizens and sectors,” Gyurov said.

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