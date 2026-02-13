Celebrations in Troyan for Olympic Bronze Medallist Laura Hristova

Celebrations have been held in the town of Troyan (Central Northern Bulgaria), home to Olympic bronze medallist Laura Hristova, following her success at the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The athlete secured her medal in the women’s 15-kilometre individual biathlon event. Her performance was watched together by the town’s mayor, Donka Mihaylova, her father Hristo Hristov, coaches and close friends, all sharing in the joy of her achievement and the pride that a native of Troyan has reached the Olympic podium and entered the global sporting stage.

Hristova’s father says he is still reliving the pride and happiness brought by his daughter’s success, which he attributes to her determination. She already has four gold and three silver medals from World Summer Biathlon Championships for juniors, as well as trophies from winter competitions. He recalls her first steps in the sport.

“She joined biathlon in the third grade and hasn’t stopped for 11 years. She trains every day,” he said, noting that she began training in Troyan before later joining the national team.

Asked what sparked her passion for the sport, he added: “She discovered it herself. She found her place in biathlon.”

The first thing she told him after the race, he said, was: “Dad, that was amazing.”

He believes her next goal will be Olympic gold — a view shared by her first ski instructor, who has known her since early childhood and remembers introducing her to skiing before she gradually moved into biathlon training.

Despite the heavy demands of national-team training, Hristova remains closely connected to her hometown and regularly returns to pass on her experience to children in Troyan.

Mayor Mihaylova said the athlete is actively engaged with the town’s young people and sporting community, noting that last summer, at Hristova’s initiative and with municipal support, Troyan hosted a competition involving all 24 local sports clubs, with the biathlete serving as its public face.

Raised in a family that values discipline and sport, Hristova is not the only athlete at home — her brother plays basketball, and his coach describes her as exceptionally determined and deserving of her place among the world’s elite competitors in winter sport.

Her bronze medal has stirred strong emotions among residents of Troyan, including many who do not know her personally but followed her performance with pride.

Locals now hope she will add the most coveted prize to her collection — an Olympic gold medal at the next Games.





