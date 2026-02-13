Two Workers Injured by Electric Arc in Village Near Plovdiv

Two workers were injured by an electric arc in the village of Pravishte, in the municipality of Saedinenie, near Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria).

The Labour Inspectorate – Plovdiv has launched an investigation into the incident. It occurred yesterday, February 12, shortly before midday. The workers had been carrying out work on a metal roof and failed to maintain the required safety distance from a nearby power line, after which they were struck by an electric arc.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and both men were taken to hospital. Their lives are not in danger.





