Lorry Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Near Village of Petko Karavelovo

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a lorry near the village of Petko Karavelovo on February 13.

The road between Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse has been temporarily closed to traffic following the crash. The incident occurred at around 06:00 this morning in the area of the village, police said.

According to initial information, a heavy goods vehicle with Romanian registration hit a female pedestrian, who died at the scene. Investigators are carrying out an examination of the site.

Passenger cars are being diverted along alternative routes.