Yellow Weather Alert Issued for Significant Precipitation in Southern Bulgaria

Significant rainfall is expected this afternoon in southern Bulgaria, where a yellow weather warning is currently in force. Rainfall is also forecast in other parts of the country, with thunderstorms likely in the south-eastern regions. In the mountains above 1,500 metres, snowfall is expected, particularly in the Rila-Rhodope area, as well as in the Strandzha and Sakar ranges. Temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, with around 7°C in Sofia.

Overnight, precipitation is expected to ease, with cloud cover breaking from the west and decreasing. Minimum temperatures in the morning will remain above freezing, between 0°C and 5°C, while maximum temperatures will reach 11°C to 16°C, around 11°C in Sofia. The day will be mostly sunny, although cloudiness will gradually increase from the west, bringing rain to western regions later in the afternoon.

Rain will continue on Sunday, with heavier amounts in southern and eastern areas. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by about one degree, but a new cold spell will set in later in the day.

Into the new week, the cold spell will continue with further precipitation. Rain will gradually turn to snow — on Monday in the northern half of the country, and by Tuesday across the entire nation. Snow cover is expected to form, with temperatures remaining close to zero throughout the day and night.

A change in the weather is anticipated from Wednesday, when precipitation will stop, sunny conditions will prevail, and temperatures will begin to rise.

