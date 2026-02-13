Four Century-Old Trees Granted Protected Status by Environment Minister

Four century-old trees have been declared protected by order of the outgoing Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov.

Three of the trees, each estimated to be around 100 years old, are Turkey oaks. They stand about 22 metres tall and are located in the Kremaka area within the land of the village of Slatina, in Lovech Municipality, Lovech Province. The circumference of their trunks measures approximately 3 metres, 3.2 metres and 3.7 metres respectively.

The fourth tree, also about a century old, is a downy oak. It has a trunk circumference of 2.7 metres and stands roughly 20 metres tall. It is likewise situated in the Kremaka area near Slatina.

With their designation as protected trees, uprooting, felling, pruning, breaking of branches, damaging of trunks and any other actions that could lead to their destruction, deterioration or harm to their physiological condition are prohibited.

The proposal to grant protected status to all four trees was submitted by the Ministry of Defence.