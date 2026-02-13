Driver Killed in Serious Truck Collision on Northern Speed Tangent Near Sofia

A serious accident involving two trucks occurred on the Northern Speed Tangent at the 6th kilometre, heading towards the Hemus Motorway on February 13.

Photo by Svetozar Kostadinov

Traffic is temporarily restricted, the Road Infrastructure Agency press centre said.

A Turkish driver died in the crash.

Following the collision, a fire broke out and one of the trucks veered off the road.

Traffic is being rerouted along the II-18 road on the Sofia Ring Road and is being controlled by road police.

Images by Facebook