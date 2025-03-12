НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee

повдигнаха обвинения двамата полицаи казанлък заради смъртта арестант
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:46, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges against two police officers from the Kazanlak District Police Station for the death of a 47-year-old detainee. The man died after being arrested and taken to the Kazanlak Emergency Medical Centre for a medical examination.

    The two officers have been charged with the deliberate killing of 47-year-old Daniel Kiskinov on February 26, 2025, in Kazanlak, in complicity as co-perpetrators. On that day, a call was made to the emergency number 112 regarding a bicycle theft from a house in Kazanlak. Police teams, including the accused officers, responded to the scene and found the bicycle in the yard of Daniel's house. When they attempted to arrest him and place handcuffs on him, he became aggressive.

    According to collected evidence, the two officers used force against him, resulting in his death. The triple forensic examination concluded that the cause of death was severe combined chest and abdominal trauma. He passed away at a branch of the Emergency Medical Center, where he had been taken for a medical examination.

    Immediate investigative actions were taken, with oversight and guidance provided by the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora. Several investigative steps have been carried out, including witness interrogations, expert assessments, crime scene examinations, and the collection of CCTV footage, among others.

    The accused were detained for 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor. On March 13, 2025, the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora will request the court to impose remand measure. If found guilty, they face imprisonment from 15 to 20 years, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

    Dicho Atanasov – Regional Prosecutor of Stara Zagora: "The injuries are really serious, with internal bleeding, and they are incompatible with life. The death did not occur immediately because blood had to accumulate in the abdomen. So, are we saying that he was murdered? Well, yes. That is the charge, and it is murder with particular cruelty."

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
    Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
    16:59, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
     CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
    CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
    16:48, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
     PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
    PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
    16:12, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
     How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
    How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
    16:05, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
     Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
    Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
    14:56, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
     Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
    Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
    14:39, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
     Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
    Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
    14:09, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
     "Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
    "Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
    12:44, 12.03.2025
    Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
     Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
    Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
    22:53, 11.03.2025
    Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
     President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
    President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
    20:48, 11.03.2025
    Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
     Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena
    Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena
    20:12, 11.03.2025
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
     Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
    Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
    19:24, 11.03.2025
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
    More from: Bulgaria
    Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
    Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
    PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
    PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
    Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
    Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
    Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
    Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
    Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
    Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
    "Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
    "Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    "Времето на илюзиите свърши": ЕК представи плана за превъоръжаване на Европа
    "Времето на илюзиите свърши": ЕК представи плана за...
    САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
    САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
    780 гласа фантоми - кой колко е изгубил и минават ли "Величие" бариерата?
    780 гласа фантоми - кой колко е изгубил и минават ли...
    "Величие" протестират срещу подмяната на вота с автопоходи в София и Варна
    "Величие" протестират срещу подмяната на вота с...
    Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
    Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
    Напусна ни великият Норайр Нурикян
    Напусна ни великият Норайр Нурикян
    Петър Петров: Сагата с делото за изборите е съгласувано мероприятие
    Петър Петров: Сагата с делото за изборите е съгласувано мероприятие
    "Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха Украйна и САЩ?
    "Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха...
    Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно примирие в Украйна
    Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно...
    Ясен е съставът на младежкия национален отбор за контролите с Гърция и Кипър
    Ясен е съставът на младежкия национален отбор за контролите с Гърция и Кипър
    НАСА обяви вълна от съкращения
    НАСА обяви вълна от съкращения