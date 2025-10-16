Child from Lopyan in Life-Threatening Condition Following Electric Shock

An 11-year-old child sustained serious injuries after receiving an electric shock from a power pole. The incident occurred during a school break in the village of Lopyan, Etropole municipality, where the child had climbed the pole.

The school principal reported that the student had gone into a nearby forest and climbed the pole. The child has been admitted to Pirogov Hospital with burns covering 26% of their body but is no longer in life-threatening condition. Doctors will determine next week whether surgery will be required.

The principal of 'Hristo Botev' Primary School in Lopyan said that this was not the first time the 11-year-old, named Isus, had climbed a pole in the forest above the school.

“The children said that he had climbed the pole the day before as well, but had not reached the top. He came down and returned to class,” she explained.

However, on the day of the incident, Isus and three of his classmates from higher grades did not return to their classroom.

“At the time of the accident, construction workers were completing the school’s sports ground. They were the first to hear his screams and rushed to help,” said Maria Fernandova, principal of Hristo Botev Primary School. “One of the workers brought the child down from the high-voltage pole, and the paramedic performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation CPR. The child regained consciousness. He is usually very mischievous, often skipping lessons, but the teacher normally finds him or we call the parents,” added the principal.

Relatives of the child, however, criticized the school for insufficient supervision.

“The teachers don’t monitor the children; they stay inside the administration building and don’t pay attention to the younger students. Accidents like this could happen again tomorrow or the day after. He is a good, quiet boy, not usually like this,” said a family member.

The child’s parents, travelling from Pirogov Hospital back to their home in the village of Malki Iskar with their younger son, expressed frustration that the school lacks security and that the schoolyard is not properly secured.

“Why isn’t there a caretaker or security? Every school should have someone to supervise and control access,” said Zoro, Isus’s father.

The child remains conscious and responsive. Doctors will next week assess whether skin grafts will be necessary for the burns. A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the case.