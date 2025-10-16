БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
11
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бившият зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов излиза под...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
БСП: Няма свещени крави сред министрите ни, чакаме...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Разбиха канал за контрабанда на китайски стоки, ощетил...
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Дебат в ЕП за върховенството на закона в България заради...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Втори ден без кворум в парламента
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Президентът: Оставам солидарен със служителите - ще...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Child from Lopyan in Life-Threatening Condition Following Electric Shock

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази

According to the headmistress of the school where he studies, the boy climbed an electric pole

дете лопян опасност живота токов удар

An 11-year-old child sustained serious injuries after receiving an electric shock from a power pole. The incident occurred during a school break in the village of Lopyan, Etropole municipality, where the child had climbed the pole.

The school principal reported that the student had gone into a nearby forest and climbed the pole. The child has been admitted to Pirogov Hospital with burns covering 26% of their body but is no longer in life-threatening condition. Doctors will determine next week whether surgery will be required.

The principal of 'Hristo Botev' Primary School in Lopyan said that this was not the first time the 11-year-old, named Isus, had climbed a pole in the forest above the school.

“The children said that he had climbed the pole the day before as well, but had not reached the top. He came down and returned to class,” she explained.

However, on the day of the incident, Isus and three of his classmates from higher grades did not return to their classroom.

“At the time of the accident, construction workers were completing the school’s sports ground. They were the first to hear his screams and rushed to help,” said Maria Fernandova, principal of Hristo Botev Primary School.

“One of the workers brought the child down from the high-voltage pole, and the paramedic performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation CPR. The child regained consciousness. He is usually very mischievous, often skipping lessons, but the teacher normally finds him or we call the parents,” added the principal.

Relatives of the child, however, criticized the school for insufficient supervision.

“The teachers don’t monitor the children; they stay inside the administration building and don’t pay attention to the younger students. Accidents like this could happen again tomorrow or the day after. He is a good, quiet boy, not usually like this,” said a family member.

The child’s parents, travelling from Pirogov Hospital back to their home in the village of Malki Iskar with their younger son, expressed frustration that the school lacks security and that the schoolyard is not properly secured.

“Why isn’t there a caretaker or security? Every school should have someone to supervise and control access,” said Zoro, Isus’s father.

The child remains conscious and responsive. Doctors will next week assess whether skin grafts will be necessary for the burns. A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the case.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
1
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е трябвало да се строи, виновните са доказани
2
Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е...
BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
3
BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде оставка
4
Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде...
Пътник е в болница след катастрофа между два трамвая (СНИМКИ)
5
Пътник е в болница след катастрофа между два трамвая (СНИМКИ)
Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов капитулира пред Пеевски и предава властта
6
Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов капитулира...

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Bulgaria

160 Electric Scooter Offences Recorded in Varna in Just One Week
160 Electric Scooter Offences Recorded in Varna in Just One Week
Why Do Tourist Groups in Bulgaria Rarely Use Licensed Tour Guides? Why Do Tourist Groups in Bulgaria Rarely Use Licensed Tour Guides?
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Aviation and Air Force Day: Two More F-16 Fighter Jets to Arrive in the Coming Days Aviation and Air Force Day: Two More F-16 Fighter Jets to Arrive in the Coming Days
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Ombudsman Proposes Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Family Allowances for Children Ombudsman Proposes Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Family Allowances for Children
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Mountain Rescuers Warn of Rising Accidents Due to Poor Equipment and Overconfidence Mountain Rescuers Warn of Rising Accidents Due to Poor Equipment and Overconfidence
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Благомир Коцев остава в ареста Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
БСП за стабилността на кабинета: Властта за нас не е самоцел БСП за стабилността на кабинета: Властта за нас не е самоцел
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Какво трябва да предприеме Европа за отбраната си до 2030 г.?
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Бившият зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов излиза под домашен арест
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Над 220 000 души в България са на воден режим
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Как се прави здравословна кучешка торта?
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ