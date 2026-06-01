Children’s Assembly “Banner of Peace” Revived, Young Bulgarians Honoured for Outstanding Achievements (PHOTOS)

The Children’s Assembly “Banner of Peace” has been revived, with young Bulgarians recognised for outstanding achievements in the fields of arts, sport and culture.

More than 70 talented young people have been honoured this year, including Nikola Tsolov, Malena Zamfirova and Tervel Zamfirov, Ruzhdi Ruzhdi, Karlos Nasar and many others. Plaques bearing the names of all award recipients have already been installed on a wall at the Bells Monument.

They also received certificates recognising achievements that have contributed to Bulgaria’s international reputation. Among the official guests was the Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, who presented some of the awards. A new bell donated by the Holy Synod was consecrated by Bishop Gerasim.

Evgenia Zhivkova, Chair of the Lyudmila Zhivkova – Banner of Peace Foundation, said: “The idea is for children today to call on all politicians, all religious leaders and all public figures to work for peace on our planet, because children are the most important thing.”

Tervel Zamfirov: “As athletes, we strive to be role models for children. We want to show them the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and that sport teaches discipline and builds character. It is a positive example and something they can aspire to.”

Stiliyana Nikolova: “We are very grateful for the respect shown to us as athletes. It is a great honour to see our hard work recognised in this way, and we deeply appreciate it.” ****

The Banner of Peace movement was founded in 1979 by Lyudmila Zhivkova, daughter of communist leader Todor Zhivkov and head of the Committee for Art and Culture. The initiative brought together thousands of children from dozens of countries around the idea of promoting peace through creativity. Today, its mission is being continued by Lyudmila Zhivkova's daughter, Evgenia Zhivkova.

photos by BTA