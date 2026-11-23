An effective one-hour rolling strike will take place this week at key state institutions. It has been organised by the Trade Union of Administrative Employees 'Podkrepa', which is demanding a €350 pay rise for employees from the beginning of next year, as well as the reinstatement of the length-of-service allowance.

The first to walk out today, November 23, between 10am and 11am, will be union members at the Social Assistance Agency and all its regional directorates across the country. Employees at other key state institutions will also take strike action towards the end of this week and at the beginning of next week.

An additional €54 million will be needed in next year's budget to meet the unions' demand for higher salaries.