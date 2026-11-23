Tonnes of Bulgarian-grown kiwifruit are waiting to find a market. A producer from Petrich has complained that he is unable to sell his crop, despite offering it at just €1 per kilogramme for wholesale purchases. He is now pinning his hopes on a major supermarket chain, which contacted him after he shared his situation on social media. Until now, he has managed to find buyers through Facebook posts, but only for retail sales.

Dimitar Glavchev has been growing kiwifruit for more than 30 years. He says that, because of difficulties in finding buyers and rising costs, only two large-scale producers and a few smaller growers remain in the Petrich area, Southwestern Bulgaria.

"My annual expenses for the tractor, pruning and water come to somewhere between €5,000 and €6,000, excluding packaging and everything else. That's for 20 to 23 decares [two to 2.3 hectares]."

In addition to rising costs and the lack of a market, the producer says there is no opportunity to apply for government support for kiwifruit cultivation.

Dimitar Glavchev: "Subsidies? No. In Bulgarian agriculture, kiwifruit is classified as a berry crop. I don't know why. I cannot apply for funding under any programmes either, and I'm getting on in years. But my grandchildren can apply. I hope the minister will finally include it in Bulgarian agriculture so that people recognise that kiwifruit is grown in Bulgaria. My colleagues in Greece receive very good subsidies, but let's not compare ourselves with Greece. At the very least, there should be funding to cover some basic costs."

Tonnes of harvested kiwifruit are currently lying unsold in Glavchev's yard. If temperatures drop or it rains, the fruit will have to be discarded.

Dimitar Glavchev: "The market is very difficult. At the moment, I have four tonnes already harvested and around 15 to 16 tonnes still on the trees, which I need to pick this week. I have been promised that representatives of the supermarket chains will come and inspect the kiwifruit today. I hope they take the whole lot so I can finally get it all sorted."

While the producer is hoping to sell his crop to the major supermarket chains, other growers are trying to sell theirs directly at the wholesale market in the village of Karnalovo.

Kiril Novkov: "So far, I've sold just one crate of persimmons and one crate of kiwifruit. Everyone says: 'The Greek fruit is bigger and better', even though it doesn't taste as good... They say ours is more expensive."

Producers warn that if difficulties in finding buyers for kiwifruit continue, the area of land kiwi orchards will keep shrinking and Bulgarian-grown kiwifruit could disappear from consumers' tables.