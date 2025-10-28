БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Coalition Council Agrees on Rotational Speakership in Parliament

The topic of remuneration of health sector workers and young doctors was also discussed

Снимка: BTA

The Majority Co-Management Council agreed to introduce a rotation of the Speaker of the National Assembly. This is to be formalised tomorrow with an annex to the Co-Management Agreement.

The Joint Governance Council of the parliamentary majority on October 28 agreed to implement a rotational system for the Speaker of the Parliament. The arrangement is expected to be formalised tomorrow through an annex to the Coalition Agreement.

“Today we decided to introduce a rotational speakership in the Parliament. Tomorrow this will be formalised as an annex to the Coalition Agreement,” said Kostadin Angelov of GERB–UDF following the meeting.

The council did not discuss when the current Speaker, Natalia Kiselova, will resign.

On the rotation, Kiselova said: “Discussion of Mrs Kiselova’s resignation was not on the agenda of the Joint Governance Council. The council decided on introducing a rotational speakership, which will be formalised as an annex to the agreement,” Angelov clarified.

Photo by BGNES

At the briefing after the meeting of the Council for Joint Governance, Yordan Tsonev from “MRF – New Beginning” raised the question of his party’s involvement in governance.

“MRF, as Peevski said, does not participate in governance and will not be involved in any personnel matters related to power; we only participate in discussions on policies important for the people.

- Do you have the right to vote?

No,” explained Tsonev.

Angelov also confirmed that the draft state budget will be submitted on Friday, at which point its parameters will be discussed. He denied any tension within the majority regarding the financial provisions of the 2026 Budget.

“There is no tension in the Joint Governance Council; all budget laws will be submitted within the legal deadlines,” Angelov stated.

The council also discussed salaries for healthcare workers and young doctors.

“Today’s extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly is unnecessary, as the decisions we have made will be formalised in the budget laws,” Angelov added.

Despite this, GERB–UDF will register for today’s sitting.

