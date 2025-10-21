БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Power on Rotation: The Ruling Majority Seeks a New Formula for Governance and Stability

GERB and TISP proposed a rotating presidency of the National Assembly

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

GERB and There Is Such a People have proposed the introduction of a rotating presidency of the National Assembly. The proposal emerged following the meeting of the Council for Joint Governance on October 21. The draft budget for next year was also among the key topics discussed by the parties supporting the government.

The Joint Governance Council meeting began at 8:30 a.m. with the participation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. According to GERB’s press office, the proposal for a rotating presidency was put forward by GERB and There Is Such a People in the spirit of shared governance between the three coalition partners supporting the cabinet.

Commenting later during her visit to Kardzhali, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, said:

“As long as I am Speaker of Parliament, I will fulfil my duties. Politics is highly dynamic. In my view, and that of the parliamentary group I belong to – 'Bulgarian Socilaist Party - United Left' – stability should take precedence over party-political egoism.”

She called for statesmanship, sparing no criticism for the way the current crisis has been brought about.

“Last week was a lesson – a lesson for all of us that the issues which concern us must first be discussed among colleagues in the Council for Joint Governance before being taken to the media.”

The position of There Is Such a People remains unclear – it is still uncertain whether the party supports GERB leader Boyko Borisov’s proposal for shared responsibility in governing the country among all parties sustaining the parliamentary majority behind the Zhelyazkov cabinet.

Another key topic on the CJG’s agenda was the 2026 state budget – the first one to be drafted in euros. Since 1 January, Bulgaria has received the green light to join the single European currency. For that reason, the Chair of the Parliamentary Budget Committee, Delyan Dobrev, also took part in the discussions, though he declined to comment:

“My colleagues will tell you. Thank you,” Dobrev told reporters.

Kiselova confirmed that the budget will remain Parliament’s top priority:

“Of course, the budget in the coming weeks and months is the most important issue. Everything will be directed toward overcoming the unspoken concerns some colleagues may still have.”

The parties assured that quorum in the plenary hall will be secured tomorrow and that Parliament’s work will resume. The government has also restarted its regular meetings after last week’s cancellation. One of today’s decisions was to provide a one-off payment of 15,000 BGN to the families of those who died in the recent floods in Elenite.

