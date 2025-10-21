БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB and TISP Propose Rotational Chairmanship of Parliament

This became clear during the meeting of the Joint Governance Council

герб итн поставиха въпроса ротационно председателство народното събрание
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

In the name of shared governance of the state among the three coalition formations, GERB and 'There is Such a People' raised the issue of a rotational chairmanship of the National Assembly. This took place during a meeting of the Council for Joint Governance on October 21.

Kiselova: Conentious Issues Should Be Resolved within the Council for Joint Governance, Not through the Media

Constructive discussions between the coalition partners on the 2026 Budget have also begun. Talks on both topics will continue in the coming days, and the work of the National Assembly is set to resume tomorrow.

