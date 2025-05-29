“Cocaine Kingpin” Evelin Banev – Brendo to Serve a Total of 10 Years and 6 Months in Prison in Bulgaria

Evelin Banev, also known as “Brendo,” will serve a cumulative sentence of 10 years and 6 months in prison under a strict initial regime, following convictions in Romania and Italy for drug trafficking and smuggling. This was confirmed by a three-judge panel of the Sofia Appellate Court, which upheld a prior ruling by the Sofia City Court from a month earlier.

The prosecutor’s protest — which called for a recalculation of Banev’s overall sentence based on the foreign convictions — was rejected. The court noted that the prosecution did not request the increase of the heaviest sentence by up to one-half, as permitted under Article 24 of the Bulgarian Penal Code. As a result, the court could not address this possibility.

The appellate decision is final and not subject to further appeal or protest.

