Code Yellow Alert for Dangerously Hot Weather Issued Today for 16 Districts of the Country

A first-degree yellow warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued today for 16 regions of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range between 33°C and 38°C, around 33°C in Sofia, and lower along the coast, at between 27°C and 31°C.

It will be sunny, with light winds, becoming moderate in south-eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast, from the east-north-east.

A yellow warning for dangerously high temperatures will also be in force tomorrow, this time across the whole country.



Temperatures are expected to range from 34 to 38°, with Sofia reaching around 34°.

It will be sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus cloud will develop over western areas, but there will be little or no rainfall.

Winds will be light, becoming moderate in eastern Bulgaria, from the north-east.

It will also be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate north-easterly winds and maximum temperatures of between 29°C and 32°C.

Sea temperatures will be 25°C to 26°C, with wave heights of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, winds will be moderate to strong from the north-east. It will be sunny, with more cloud over the mountain ranges in the western half of the country, but there will be little or no rainfall.

On Thursday, cooler air will move in with strong winds, bringing lower maximum temperatures.

There will be rain and thunderstorms in south-western and north-eastern Bulgaria, with a possibility of hail. On Friday, showers and thunderstorms are expected in eastern and mountainous areas, while the rest of the country will remain sunny. It will continue to be windy, with daytime temperatures falling slightly further.

During the weekend, the winds will ease. It will be sunny in western and central Bulgaria, while there will be a small chance of rain in the east. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged.