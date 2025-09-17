БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Cold Front Set to Hit the Country, Strong Winds Forecast

It will rain

Снимка: The image is illustrative

A cold atmospheric front is moving across the country, bringing windy conditions. In Oryahovo and Montana, north-western winds have already reached 70 km/h, while gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible in all regions under a yellow weather warning in the coming hours.

Rain is expected today, Septmber 17, as the front continues its south-eastern progression. It passed through north-western Bulgaria in the morning and is currently over central-eastern regions, reaching the Black Sea coast by evening.

Thunderstorms are also possible in north-eastern and mountainous areas. Later in the afternoon, cloud cover in the western regions will begin to clear. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 26°C, slightly higher in the far south-east and in parts of the Upper Thracian Plain.

Rain will persist the longest in eastern Bulgaria, ending late in the evening. The north-west wind will continue, gradually easing to moderate strength. Tomorrow morning will be cool, with minimum temperatures between 8°C and 13°C, reaching up to 15°C along the Black Sea coast.

Daytime highs are expected to range from 22°C to 27°C, around 24°C in Sofia. Skies will be partly cloudy but will clear to sunny in many areas.

In north-eastern regions, including the Black Sea coast, winds will temporarily strengthen again after midday. These areas will see more frequent sunshine tomorrow, with afternoon temperatures between 23°C and 26°C. Sea temperatures are around 23–24°C, with moderate waves reaching approximately 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, with occasional cloud increases but no precipitation. It will also be windy, with moderate to strong north-west winds.

Sunshine is expected to dominate until the start of next week. Mornings in eastern regions may feature low stratus clouds, while valleys could see brief fog.

By Friday, winds will ease significantly. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, with Monday morning lows between 13°C and 18°C and daytime highs mostly ranging from 28°C to 33°C.

