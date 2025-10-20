The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) has launched open proceedings against the Administration of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria following a complaint filed by a private company. The decision to initiate proceedings was published on the Commission’s official website.

The complaint was submitted by TOP-Diagnostika Ltd. against a decision by the Chief Secretary of President Rumen Radev’s Administration concerning the procurement of medical equipment for healthcare facilities that are beneficiaries of the charitable initiative “The Bulgarian Christmas” (2024–2025). The procurement process is divided into 22 separate lots.

The complaint was lodged under the provisions of the Public Procurement Act (PPA).