Competition Watchdog and Ministery of Interior Investigate Alleged Cartel in IT Public Procurement Tenders

The Commission for Protection of Competition and the Ministry of Interior have carried out inspections at IT companies over a suspected cartel in public procurement. The investigation focuses on contracts for the supply, installation and maintenance of equipment.

All tenders from the 2024–2026 period in which the companies participated as competitors have been reviewed. The competition authority has identified indications of a possible cartel in the form of bid-rigging.

Evidence has been found of coordination between two companies aimed at predetermining the selection of a contractor, the Commission said. During the inspections, documents and digital data were seized.





