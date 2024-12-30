Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche warning remains in effect

The conditions for mountain tourism are good, as reported by the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross on December 30.

Temperatures are between 0° and -5°. The weather is clear and calm.

Conditions are suitable for winter sports.

The danger of avalanches remains in force, the PSS warns.

Yesterday, shortly before 17.00, mountain rescuers helped an injured person, who had a head injury in the area of the ski slope below the Rila Lakes who had a head injury.









