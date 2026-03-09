Consumer Basket Holds Steady at €57

The consumer basket has maintained its value at €57 over the past week, according to the Coordination Centre for the Adoption of the Euro.

Officials say oil prices continue to be monitored, but no stable trend in retail fuel prices has yet emerged. Meanwhile, the new head of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) made his first public media appearance.

The technical phase of the transition to the single European currency has now been completed, the Coordination Centre reported. Eighty-eight per cent of the lev cash in circulation has already been withdrawn, leaving around 3.7 billion lev still held by the public.

According to the National Statistical Institute, inflation between February last year and February this year stood at 3.3 per cent.

Since October, the National Revenue Agency has identified 618 violations and imposed sanctions totalling €542,000.



The briefing at the Council of Ministers was also the first media appearance of Milena Krustanova, who is the new head of the NRA. She said that she would uphold the principles of high collection and punishing offenders. She also monitored oil prices on international markets and their impact on the retail market in Bulgaria.

The briefing at the Council of Ministers on March 9 also marked the first media appearance of Milena Krastanova, the newly appointed head of the National Revenue Agency (NRA). She said she would uphold the principles of high tax collection and firm sanctions against offenders.

Officials are also monitoring oil prices on international markets and their impact on Bulgaria’s retail fuel market.

Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the Coordination Centre for the Adoption of the Euro, said the consumer basket currently stands at €57 and has remained stable.

“The consumer basket as of today is €57 and has maintained its value. We have entered a plateau – this is now the third week that the figure has held steady. The entire €4 difference compared with last year is due to changes in the prices of fruit and vegetables. Let me also mention fuels. Please be a little patient – there has been a noticeable rise on global commodity markets. What we are currently observing at petrol stations is an increase of between 5 and 15 euro cents, but we should wait for the processes to unfold. It is still too early to draw conclusions.”

Milena Krastanova, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), outlined her key priorities following her appointment, emphasising the continuation of the agency’s current work and ensuring stability within the institution. “My main priorities are to continue the active work of the entire agency to increase revenues from taxes and social security contributions, as has been the case so far, and to reduce the share of the shadow economy. Another key priority is to preserve continuity within the agency and to ensure a calm and stable working environment for the employees of the National Revenue Agency.”

photo by BTA

Officials from the Coordination Centre for the Adoption of the Euro have urged traders not to become complacent, reminding them that the Law on the Introduction of the Euro remains in force until the middle of this year.

They warned businesses to continue complying with the regulations and avoid any violations during the transition period