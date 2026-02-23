Council of Ministers Will Allocate 65 Million Euros for the Elections

The caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov opened the first meeting of the Cabinet, outlining the government’s priorities.

“Before us is a task that is both simple and difficult. Simple, because we all know what needs to be done, and difficult, because it will not be met with applause. Today, we must secure funding for the upcoming elections. Many will say this is an unnecessary expense, and I understand that. These voices come from citizens who pay their taxes and expect every euro to be spent wisely. This is the voice of a responsible society, but the truth is that elections are not an expense — they are an investment.

On the legitimacy of power, trust between citizens and institutions, and the right of every Bulgarian—wherever they may be—to be heard: these €65 million are not for the authorities or the political parties. They are for the electoral process itself—for the remuneration of election commission members, the people responsible for ensuring every vote is properly counted, for the Central Election Commission’s awareness campaign, and for the training of the commissions' members. The vote cannot be entrusted to individuals who are illiterate or unable to distinguish a valid ballot from an invalid one," said caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov at the cabinet’s first meeting.



