Court Suspends Parts of Sofia Parking Rule Changes Pending Legal Challenge

The Administrative Court Sofia – City has temporarily suspended part of the amendments to parking regulations in Sofia that came into force on 5 January this year, the court announced on its website on February 12, where the ruling has been published.

The provisions will remain suspended until a court ruling on the challenge enters into force. The ruling may be appealed within seven days of notification by means of a private complaint to the Supreme Administrative Court.

The suspended measures concern the blue and green paid-parking zones, the procedure for issuing residential parking permits, parking conditions in neighbourhoods, as well as parts of the rules governing enforcement and penalties.

On 13 November 2025, the Sofia Municipal Council voted to increase parking fees in the capital and expand the scope of paid-parking zones, with amendments to the municipal traffic organisation ordinance taking effect on 5 January 2026.

On 27 November last year, the Administrative Court Sofia – City declared the council’s decision null and void. At the time, the city administration said it would appeal the ruling within the statutory deadline.

At the end of January 2026, the Supreme Administrative Court set aside the 27 November ruling, finding that part of the powers exercised by the lower court lacked legal object. In doing so, it reinstated some of the changes adopted by municipal councillors.