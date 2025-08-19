БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Crash Between Two Lorries Blocks Hemus Motorway in the Direction of Sofia-Varna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази

Traffic from Sofia to Varna is rerouted via the Sub-Balkan road

катастрофа два тира блокирала bdquoхемусldquo посока софия варна

A crash between two lorries has blocked traffic on the Hemus Motorway in the Sofia–Varna direction at the 17th kilometre, the Ministry of Interior told BNT on august 19. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to officials, a lorry travelling towards Sofia crossed the central barrier and collided with another lorry moving in the opposite direction. Traffic from Sofia to Varna is being diverted via the Sub-Balkan Road.

The Road Infrastructure Agency specified that traffic towards Varna is being redirected along Route I-6 Sofia–Sarantsi–Route III-1001 Gorno Kamartsi–Route I-1 Sofia–Botevgrad–Hemus Motorway.

Heavy machinery has been deployed at the scene to clear the vehicles.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
1
Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
2
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
3
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
4
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
5
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
6
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
3
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
4
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Bulgaria

"Medical Supervision" Starts Immediate Inspection Because of the Tragic Incident in Nessebar in Which 8-Year-Old Child Died in Parasailing Ride
"Medical Supervision" Starts Immediate Inspection Because of the Tragic Incident in Nessebar in Which 8-Year-Old Child Died in Parasailing Ride
Investigation Continues into Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Child in Parashute Ride Above the Sea in Nessebar Investigation Continues into Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Child in Parashute Ride Above the Sea in Nessebar
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Petition by More Than 110,000 People Submitted to Parliament Demanding a Ban on Calf Cages in Bulgaria Petition by More Than 110,000 People Submitted to Parliament Demanding a Ban on Calf Cages in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis 'MRF–New Beginning' PG Leader Calls for Emergency Parliamentary Meeting on Water Crisis
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Beekeepers Report Lower Honey Yields Amid Heavy Losses of Bee Colonies Beekeepers Report Lower Honey Yields Amid Heavy Losses of Bee Colonies
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
"Медицински надзор" започва незабавна проверка заради трагедията в Несебър "Медицински надзор" започва незабавна проверка заради трагедията в Несебър
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в посока София-Варна Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в посока София-Варна
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Ще има ли среща между президентите на САЩ, Украйна и Русия - кога и...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Среднощна акция в Студентски град: Задържан е заподозрян за...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Забрана на клетките за телета: Граждани внесоха 110 хил. подписа в...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Д-р Ангел Кунчев: През това лято няма сериозни епидемични взривове
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ