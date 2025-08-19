Crash Between Two Lorries Blocks Hemus Motorway in the Direction of Sofia-Varna

A crash between two lorries has blocked traffic on the Hemus Motorway in the Sofia–Varna direction at the 17th kilometre, the Ministry of Interior told BNT on august 19. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to officials, a lorry travelling towards Sofia crossed the central barrier and collided with another lorry moving in the opposite direction. Traffic from Sofia to Varna is being diverted via the Sub-Balkan Road.

The Road Infrastructure Agency specified that traffic towards Varna is being redirected along Route I-6 Sofia–Sarantsi–Route III-1001 Gorno Kamartsi–Route I-1 Sofia–Botevgrad–Hemus Motorway.

Heavy machinery has been deployed at the scene to clear the vehicles.