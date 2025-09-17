Customs Officers Seize Over Half a Kilogramme of Gold Jewellery Worth over 78,000 BGN

Customs officers at 'Lesovo' border checkpoint have seized 510 grammes of gold jewellery and coins from a woman arriving from Turkey.

On 14 September, a foreign-registered vehicle travelling from Turkey to Romania was stopped for inspection at the border. The passengers, a family of Turkish citizens, declared that they had nothing to declare. However, during a thorough customs check, officers discovered polyethylene bags containing dozens of undeclared jewellery items in the woman’s handbag – including rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and three gold coins.

An expert examination confirmed that the items weighed a total of 510 grammes, were made of gold, and valued at BGN 78,574.90. The contraband jewellery was confiscated, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the beginning of 2025, Lesovo customs officers have seized nearly 19 kg of gold items hidden in personal luggage, clothing, and on passengers’ bodies.

The largest case this year was in March, when 14.266 kg of gold ingots were discovered in a cargo truck during an inspection.







