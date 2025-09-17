БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Патриархът: Вярата, надеждата и любовта - няма нещо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Customs Officers Seize Over Half a Kilogramme of Gold Jewellery Worth over 78,000 BGN

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

They were found in a handbag belonging to a female passenger who arrived from Turkey

задържаха половин килограм златни накити стойност 000 лева
Снимка: Bulgarian Customs Agency

Customs officers at 'Lesovo' border checkpoint have seized 510 grammes of gold jewellery and coins from a woman arriving from Turkey.

On 14 September, a foreign-registered vehicle travelling from Turkey to Romania was stopped for inspection at the border. The passengers, a family of Turkish citizens, declared that they had nothing to declare. However, during a thorough customs check, officers discovered polyethylene bags containing dozens of undeclared jewellery items in the woman’s handbag – including rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and three gold coins.

An expert examination confirmed that the items weighed a total of 510 grammes, were made of gold, and valued at BGN 78,574.90. The contraband jewellery was confiscated, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the beginning of 2025, Lesovo customs officers have seized nearly 19 kg of gold items hidden in personal luggage, clothing, and on passengers’ bodies.

The largest case this year was in March, when 14.266 kg of gold ingots were discovered in a cargo truck during an inspection.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс заради незаконни сондажи на минерална вода
1
Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс...
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
3
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Валежи и ветровито време ни очакват утре
5
Валежи и ветровито време ни очакват утре
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
6
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
3
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
4
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
5
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Bulgaria

Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo
Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo
Youths Vandalise Car in Plovdiv, Pose for Selfies Afterwards Youths Vandalise Car in Plovdiv, Pose for Selfies Afterwards
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Over 16% Increase in Number of Women in Leadership Positions in Bulgaria Over 16% Increase in Number of Women in Leadership Positions in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria 24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Patriarch Daniil on the Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Faith, Hope and Love - There Is Nothing Greater in This Life Patriarch Daniil on the Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Faith, Hope and Love - There Is Nothing Greater in This Life
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Водещи новини

За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без топла вода и парно от октомври до Нова година
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
(Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание (Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
У нас
ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
"Зависими", "бухалки" и...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Тръмп във Великобритания: Майстор с черен колан или най-опасният...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ