Cypriot Citizen Wanted on Interpol Red Notice Detained at Sofia Airport

“On 5 September, during a border check of passengers arriving on a flight from Paphos, a 48-year-old Cypriot citizen was identified as being subject to an Interpol Red Notice. Once his identity was confirmed, the man was detained,” announced Zdravko Samuilov, Head of the Sofia Airport Border Checkpoint.

According to Samuilov, it is believed that the detainee may also hold another citizenship.

“During the check, the man offered no resistance. Nothing of concern was found in his luggage. It is now up to the Bulgarian judicial authorities to determine whether the grounds for his detention are sufficient to proceed with extradition,” Samuilov added.

When asked by BNT whether the Interpol Red Notice had indeed been issued at Lebanon’s request, Samuilov replied: “Let’s say yes.”