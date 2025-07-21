Dangerously Hot Week Ahead, Cooler Weather Expected from Saturday

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Code orange for hot weather has been declared almost for the whole country for Tuesday, July 22

опасно гореща седмица захлаждане предстои събота

A cooling trend is expected on Saturday, which will continue into Sunday, but until Friday the weather will remain dangerously hot, with maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C in some areas. A Level 1 (yellow code) warning for maximum temperatures between 35°C and 39°C in the shade has been issued for the entire country today. Thanks to the sea breeze, conditions along the Black Sea coast will be less hot, with highs between 30°C and 32°C. The afternoon will remain sunny, with increased cloudiness over mountainous regions.

Tomorrow will be even hotter. A Level 2 (orange code) warning for temperatures between 38°C and 42°C has been issued for nearly the entire country. In Sofia and the far northwestern regions, temperatures are expected to reach around 37°C. The weather will stay sunny, with temporary increases in cloud cover over mountain areas in the afternoon.

It will also be sunny along the Black Sea coast, but again less hot, with maximum temperatures of 30°C to 32°C. Sea water temperatures will range between 24°C and 26°C, and sea conditions will be calm.

There will be very good conditions for hiking and mountain walks tomorrow as well, with light to moderate winds and mainly sunny weather.

The weather will remain very hot and mostly sunny until Friday, although afternoon showers are possible, particularly over mountainous areas. On Saturday, a cooling trend will begin, accompanied by localised heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and a risk of hail.

