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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Day of Valour: Ceremony Opens with Flag Consecration and Flypast over Sofia

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Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

On 6th of May, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of Saint George the Victorious.

The public holiday is also known as Gergyovden and is one of the most celebrated name-days in the country.

6th of May is also the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army.

The blessing of the Bulgarian military flags and the flags and banners of the sacred places of the Bulgarian Army was held in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia.

The blessing of the waters was officiated by His Holiness Patriarch Daniil. The consecration of the battle flags was accompanied by a 20-gun artillery salute and the national anthem. President Iliiana Iotova marked the Day of Valour for the first time as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony features representative companies from the National Guard Unit and the Joint Special Operations Command, a colour guard bearing the sacred flags, the Guards Representative Brass Band, and the Representative Brass Band of the Land Forces.

The ceremony in Sofia began with a flypast by a Cougar helicopter carrying the national flag, escorted by two Mi-17 helicopters.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iliiana Iotova, reviewed the guard of honour and delivered an address.

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria:

“Expectations of the entire Bulgarian society towards the Bulgarian Army are very high. But if they are to be met, dear compatriots, the state must also fulfil its duty to its armed forces. In these difficult, dangerous times, we once again rely on you. You are the guarantor of the peace, security and prosperity of the Bulgarian people. May Saint George the Victorious protect our beloved homeland. Long live Bulgaria. Happy holiday!”

The formal ceremony is attended by the caretaker Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov, the Chief of Defence, Admiral Emil Eftimov, and senior officers of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

Also in attendance are the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, the Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly, leaders of the parliamentary parties, chairs and deputy chairs of the parliamentary groups, as well as representatives of the government, state institutions, local authorities, religious communities, the diplomatic and military diplomatic corps, and military-patriotic unions.

Atanas Zapryanov, caretaker Minister of Defence:
“I am leaving behind a solid foundation, with positive steps taken to improve the manning of the Armed Forces and address personnel shortfalls. The groundwork for modernisation has been laid. Draft agreements under SAFE—for operational and loan arrangements—are ready and now require adoption by the incoming regular government. These are long-term financial commitments. The budget must also be increased in line with NATO’s decision—to reach 3.5% by 2035.”

“I really love this holiday and, when I grow up, I want to become a soldier.”

“All Bulgarians should be proud of this day. It is one of the country’s greatest holidays.”

“A sacred day for Bulgaria—the Day of Valour and of the Bulgarian Army. For the Bulgarian people, it is a tradition that must be honoured.”

“To those in uniform—happy holiday to you all. You truly deserve this day. You safeguard the homeland.”

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