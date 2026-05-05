President Iliana Iotova has received representatives of the parliamentary group “We Continue the Change” at the Presidency on Dondukov 2 on May 5, as part of consultations with parliamentary forces ahead of handing over the first mandate to seek to form a government.

“Elections are over, and the more difficult phase begins — for all of you, and for all of us, to respond to the high expectations of Bulgarian citizens. We have held several consultations with your colleagues, and now we would like to hear from you as well — what are your intentions and ideas regarding the most urgent tasks facing the National Assembly? The budget cannot wait. I do not recall many periods in which Bulgaria has operated simultaneously with two extended budgets. It was very difficult for the caretaker government, and I have also noted in previous consultations that, under these challenging conditions, they left behind a relatively sound legacy. From here on, your work begins. How do you envisage this six-month budget period?” she said.

A former finance minister, Asen Vasilev, said the elections had delivered a clear signal from citizens following the protests in December about what the first actions of government should be.

“I hope this has been correctly interpreted, including by ‘Progressive Bulgaria’, which has been given the mandate. The first clear mandate is that the governance model imposed by Borissov and Peevski must end. In our view, this requires removing their preferential protection so that they are not treated as more equal than other MPs. We have submitted a bill proposing that, similarly to lifting parliamentary immunity, anyone who wants security protection should have a parliamentary commission come to the National Assembly, present the justification, and Parliament should decide. The second important proposal we have submitted is a moratorium preventing the current Supreme Judicial Council from appointing heads of courts. After the elections, the Council has suddenly become active again, and 26 procedures for appointing court presidents have been opened in an attempt to complete them before it is replaced. We believe this is improper,” he said.