President Iotova Meets MRF Representatives During Consultations Ahead of Handing Over Government-Forming Mandate

President Iliana Iotova has received representatives of the parliamentary group “Movement for Rights and Freedoms – MRF” at the presidency on Dondukov 2 on May 5. The Head of State is holding consultations with parliamentary forces ahead of handing over the first mandate to seek to form a government.

From that point onwards, our joint work begins. In us you will find an ally whenever we work together to ensure justice in Bulgarian society and to reduce the very wide gap in inequality,” President Iotova said.

Traditionally, these meetings in this hall focus on how a future governing coalition will be formed. Now, with this majority, responsibility for the composition of the executive lies entirely with it. They are expected to put forward their proposals in the coming days, and our ambition is for Bulgaria to have a new government by the end of the week.

“Thank you for attending these consultations. Bulgaria is in a new political situation — ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ has won the elections convincingly with an absolute majority. For that reason, the nature of our consultations will be somewhat different.

Ayten Sabri, from the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms – MRF”, said:

“A more difficult period lies ahead for Bulgaria. Bulgarian citizens have clearly shown what they expect going forward. We will be a constructive opposition, but MRF will insist on maintaining a normal dialogue between political parties and a normal dialogue between institutions.

We will work for the rights and dignity of every Bulgarian citizen, and we will do our best to protect them, as everyone deserves. Justice and integrity are a priority for us.

We will continue our good partnership with our European partners, as well as with the United States. We will support any policy that is in the interest of people — so that they can live with dignity, for families and for young people.

On the budget, we will support any policy that serves the interests of business, municipalities and citizens.”

Haili Latifov, from the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms – MRF”:

“The MRF is fully aware of the message sent by Bulgarian citizens in the elections. This represents a major responsibility and a new reality.

We will participate constructively in all debates on the key issues you have outlined. Regarding changes to the law on the judiciary and all related measures, we will of course see what is proposed and how it is proposed. It is the right of the winning party to set the agenda, and accordingly we will participate with our positions and expertise.

The accelerated development of the economy is not a new position for us — it has been a priority of the MRF for nearly 15 years, consistently upheld and defended. Given that Bulgaria remains at the bottom of the European family, we also share the view that Bulgaria must have a strong voice in Europe.”





