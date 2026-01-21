БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕП реши да поиска становище от Съда на ЕС за търговското...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
КС ще гледа делото за оставката на президента Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
На първо четене: Парламентът прие КПК да бъде закрита
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Delyan Peevski, Leader of MRF: Bulgaria Should Join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Запази
делян пеевски позволя никой тресе страната
Снимка: BGNES

In connection with the published information that outgoing President Rumen Radev has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Bulgaria to join the founding countries of the Board of Peace initiative launched by the American President, I call on President Radev to submit this invitation to the National Assembly without delay. It should be debated and voted on by Parliament and then forwarded to the Council of Ministers, so that the government can take the necessary subsequent steps for Bulgaria’s accession to the Board of Peace.

It is of great importance for Bulgaria to be part of this initiative, through which President Donald Trump aims to encourage international cooperation in achieving peaceful solutions to military conflicts in Gaza and other regions.

As a political leader, I urge our country not to miss the opportunity to take part in building a new, fairer and more stable world order.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Кога ще бъде пуснато движението по столичния булевард "Стамболийски"?
2
Кога ще бъде пуснато движението по столичния булевард...
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в първото шоу от националната селекция на БНТ за "Евровизия 2026"
3
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в...
Първите стъпки в еврозоната: Приликите и разликите между България и Хърватия
4
Първите стъпки в еврозоната: Приликите и разликите между България и...
Тръмп 1 година на поста: Без мен вече нямаше да има НАТО
5
Тръмп 1 година на поста: Без мен вече нямаше да има НАТО
В "Референдум": 64% одобряват оставката на президента Радев
6
В "Референдум": 64% одобряват оставката на президента Радев

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
3
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
4
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
6
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...

More from: Bulgaria

Acting Prosecutor General Awards Police Officers for Their High Professionalism in Detaining Perpetrators of Armed Robbery in Ihtiman
Acting Prosecutor General Awards Police Officers for Their High Professionalism in Detaining Perpetrators of Armed Robbery in Ihtiman
Over 200 People with Disabilities to Receive Innovative Assistive Devices Over 200 People with Disabilities to Receive Innovative Assistive Devices
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Man Damages Two Cable Car Cabins in Borovets Man Damages Two Cable Car Cabins in Borovets
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Leads Delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Leads Delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Agreement Signed for BEH to Join Oil and Gas Exploration in the Black Sea Agreement Signed for BEH to Join Oil and Gas Exploration in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
Outgoing Cabinet Approves Project to Acquire Coastal Anti-Ship Missile System from the United States Outgoing Cabinet Approves Project to Acquire Coastal Anti-Ship Missile System from the United States
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Правната комисия в НС прие да гласуваме със сканиращи устройства на предстоящия вот
Правната комисия в НС прие да гласуваме със сканиращи устройства на...
Чете се за: 08:17 мин.
У нас
Тръмп в Давос: Искаме незабавни преговори за Гренландия, няма да използваме сила Тръмп в Давос: Искаме незабавни преговори за Гренландия, няма да използваме сила
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
Държавата влиза като инвеститор в търсенето и проучването на подземни богатства в Черно море Държавата влиза като инвеститор в търсенето и проучването на подземни богатства в Черно море
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
КС ще гледа делото за оставката на президента Румен Радев в петък КС ще гледа делото за оставката на президента Румен Радев в петък
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Напрeжение на политическата сцена у нас след поканата на Тръмп
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Правителството одобри 5% индексация на възнагражденията в бюджетния...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
ЕП реши да поиска становище от Съда на ЕС за търговското...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
По света
Европол разби най-голямата мрежа за синтетични наркотици в Европа
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ