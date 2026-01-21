Delyan Peevski, Leader of MRF: Bulgaria Should Join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace

In connection with the published information that outgoing President Rumen Radev has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Bulgaria to join the founding countries of the Board of Peace initiative launched by the American President, I call on President Radev to submit this invitation to the National Assembly without delay. It should be debated and voted on by Parliament and then forwarded to the Council of Ministers, so that the government can take the necessary subsequent steps for Bulgaria’s accession to the Board of Peace.

It is of great importance for Bulgaria to be part of this initiative, through which President Donald Trump aims to encourage international cooperation in achieving peaceful solutions to military conflicts in Gaza and other regions.

As a political leader, I urge our country not to miss the opportunity to take part in building a new, fairer and more stable world order.