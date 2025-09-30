БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Deputy PM Atanas Zafirov: Work Underway in Two Directions to Address Water Shortage Issues

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, who also chairs the National Water Board, on September 30 said that work is underway in two directions to tackle problems related to water shortages.

The first focuses on addressing current issues and the lack of water supply, while the second involves implementing preventive measures to avert future crises. Zafirov also provided a specific example:

"A classic example is Veliko Tarnovo, where there is no immediate need to impose a water rationing, but now is precisely the right time to adopt long-term measures. These will ensure that there will be sufficient water in the future not only for Tarnovo and the municipalities supplied by the ‘Yovkovtsi’ reservoir, but for the entire region. Our meetings will continue across the country, wherever identified problems exist."

